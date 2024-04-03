AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 1,624,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,450,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 408,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

