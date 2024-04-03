Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

AY stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 550,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

