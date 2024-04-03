Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $24,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $15,487,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $7,637,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

