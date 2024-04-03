ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

TSE ATS opened at C$45.65 on Friday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$44.93 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.15.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$727.00 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATS will post 2.5071507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

