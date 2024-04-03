Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Audius has a market capitalization of $328.74 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,249,173,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,174,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

