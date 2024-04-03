authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Update

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 29th total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 5,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $48,546.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,131,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,564. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,731. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get authID alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of authID by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in authID by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 939,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in authID by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Stock Performance

authID Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AUID traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,250. authID has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Further Reading

