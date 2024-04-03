Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $245.76. 777,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,692. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average of $238.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.