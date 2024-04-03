Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.47. 245,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

