AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

AZO stock opened at $3,170.04 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,937.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,713.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

