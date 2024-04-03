Avalanche Price Down 15% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.96 or 0.00071247 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $17.74 billion and approximately $591.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00028135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,396,992 coins and its circulating supply is 377,707,352 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

