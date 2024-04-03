Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

