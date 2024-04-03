Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $57.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.67 or 0.00014632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,844,463 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,837,690.53827387 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.69778408 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $64,742,595.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

