B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.10. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 244,197 shares trading hands.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. FMR LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 479,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 445,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,925 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.