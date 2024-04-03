B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,336,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 10,740,653 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 400.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after purchasing an additional 856,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,462,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,622,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

