Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of INTC traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,324,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.