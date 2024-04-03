Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pinterest by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after buying an additional 1,089,299 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

