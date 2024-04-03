Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

