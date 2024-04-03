Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,134 shares of company stock worth $88,342. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AHH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,669. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,639.67%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

