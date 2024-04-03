Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Preformed Line Products worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 127.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

