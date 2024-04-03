Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,160. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

