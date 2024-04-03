Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 349,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,020. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

