Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Banco Macro Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

