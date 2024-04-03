Bank of America Raises Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $165.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Garmin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

