Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

