Barclays Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Equal Weight

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $194.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average of $193.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.