Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.