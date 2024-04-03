Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,935 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
