Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,324 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after purchasing an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $3,421,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

