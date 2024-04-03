Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

BIP opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,157.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

