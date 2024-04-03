Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,773,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 267,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

