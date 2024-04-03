Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $344,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 72.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $304.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $295.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $261,391,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

