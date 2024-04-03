Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 1,727.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Shares of BATS GAA opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

