Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $280,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7,707.0% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

