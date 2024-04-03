Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $291.50 billion, a PE ratio of 343.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

