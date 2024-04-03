Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

