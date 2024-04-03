Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.28

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.28 and last traded at $100.59, with a volume of 85503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

