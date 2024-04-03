Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.5 %

BELFA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 1,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The stock has a market cap of $919.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

