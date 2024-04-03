Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $84.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

