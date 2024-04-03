BetterWealth LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BetterWealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

