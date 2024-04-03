Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $328.72

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $328.72, but opened at $322.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $330.93, with a volume of 30,785 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

