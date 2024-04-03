Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 40.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMEA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 686,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,135. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMEA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

