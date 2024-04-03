BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.21 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014440 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00022594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,692.55 or 1.00092279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00134373 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001551 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

