Bittensor (TAO) Tops One Day Volume of $53.66 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $591.79 or 0.00886340 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $53.66 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,530,600 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,528,621. The last known price of Bittensor is 557.21977217 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $62,147,396.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

