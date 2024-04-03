BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 46,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackBerry Trading Up 1.4 %

BB stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

