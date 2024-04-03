Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 1st

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE BMN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,716. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $32,292.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
