BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $473,911.08 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $473,911.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,225,100 shares in the company, valued at $61,760,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,774 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $279,819.98.

On Thursday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,513,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 310,016 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 186,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 71,776 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

