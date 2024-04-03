BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,558. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,129,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,300,285.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 113,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,604 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

