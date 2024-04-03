BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCAT remained flat at $16.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 27,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,046. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
