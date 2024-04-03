BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT remained flat at $16.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 27,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,046. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,902,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,673,698.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

