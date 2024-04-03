BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,196. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

