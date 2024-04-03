BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 116,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

